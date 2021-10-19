Alicia Silverstone has attempted to date again after she divorced her husband, Christopher Jarecki, in 2018. However, it seemed like her plans didn't go well.

The 45-year-old actress recently visited the "Drew Barrymore Show" and admitted that she had wanted to try dating, but this time, with the help of dating apps. Silverstone told the host that she got thrown off for using a fake name the time she tried using it. Another year later, the same thing happened when she used her real name.

On a particular segment, Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone were joined by relationship coach Damona Hoffman. During that time, the host asked the "Basic Instinct" actress if someone thought of her as a catfish.

Was Alicia Catfishing?

The mother of 10-year-old Bear answered, "Yes, a few years ago I tried to get on one of the dating apps and I put a fake profile because I wasn't comfortable yet being me."

"And so, I got kicked off, I got banned. And then I tried again, I got the courage up because I heard that you [Drew] were on, and I heard that Sharon Stone was on," she exclaimed, pointing at the host. "So I was like, "Well, if they can be on, I can be on." So I went on as myself and it took a lot of courage to do it...."



As she continued the story, she also spilled, "I had a date with someone planned and the day I went in to find out about the date where we were meeting or whatever, I had been banned, poor guy. So I got kicked off as myself too."

On To Barrymore's Life Experience

And just as the actress brought it up, Drew Barrymore also shared her dating experience in the show. "I had to change the algorithm on my dating app because there was nobody there until I lowered the age a little bit."

She even added, "I am not looking for a younger person, I have already been through a lot of life experience. I am not looking to raise someone else."

According to Daily Mail, Barrymore has been married thrice in her life. From 1994 to 1995, she got married to Jeremy Thomas. Afterward, she got married to Tom Green in 2001 for two years, and lastly, she married Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

Silverstone said, "I hear you. I agree with you, and I never want to be ageist, so I try to be open because I also know there are some people who are younger who are really deeply evolved and have done so much work on themselves and are present and connected and way more mature than the 50-year-old. Case by case."

