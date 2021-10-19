Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson previously made headlines after the former serenaded the actress during a show and officially revealed their relationship status; but, is it true that they already broke up?

According to a report published by In Touch, Johnson was excited to have dinner with Martin for them to celebrate her birthday together.

However, the "Coldplay" frontman shocked his lover when he reportedly broke up via text. An insider said he sent the message "just hours before the dinner."

The "Fifthy Shades of Gray" actress is said to be "devastated" after the incident, even though this is not their first time breaking up with each other.

Martin broke up with his girlfriend because he reportedly got "cold feet," but he didn't break up with her in person. Johnson is trying her best to hide the pain and heartache, but it is impossible.

Despite the split, there's a ray of hope for the couple as an insider revealed that the singer's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, is trying to get them back together.

"If anyone can do it, it's Gwyneth." the source dishes.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the rumors citing a few pieces of evidence that the power couple didn't break up.

The outlet noted that Martin, along with "Coldplay," performed at the 02 Arena in London singing the song "My Universe," in which he dedicated the song to the actress.

READ NOW: Prince William 'Influenced' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Exit? Duke of Sussex Resents Supporting Kate [REPORT]

"This is about my universe. She's here," Martin said while looking at Johnson sitting on the balcony.

In addition, the report was published shortly after the performance. The report also failed to explain how they obtained Johnson's text message from Martin.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's Relationship

Per E! News, Martin and Johnson were first romantically linked in 2017, meaning they have been possibly dating for years now.

The couple is very private with their personal lives, but they were photographed together enjoying a boat ride in Palma De Mallorca, Spain, earlier this year.

In March this year, Johnson and the Grammy Award-winning singer reportedly moved in together in a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu, California.

A source told the outlet that Martin owns the place and confirmed that the two are living together.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Obsession With Gabby Petito Reveals Tendency To Kill People? Early Signs of Abuse Explored