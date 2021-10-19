Prince William was believed to "obviously had an influence in" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family.

A royal biographer named Andrew Morton updated new chapters of "Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess." The Express UK reported what was stated by the author who talked about the Duke of Cambridge's part in the Sussex's reason why they left their senior royal duties last year.

Morton alleged that the eldest son of Princess Diana "obviously had an influence in it."

The Royal Spill

In his updated book, the author further said that Harry "resented the fact that he supported his relationship with Kate Middleton over the years."

He noted that the palace used not to believe the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would later marry. "They didn't think she had what it took to be the future queen, initially," he added.

"But Harry always supported her," in fact, the second prince was always friendly with his sister-in-law, he stated. What is more, Prince Harry and Kate get along as "they were always joking and laughing" together.

And knowing that William couldn't do that for him did not sit well with Harry, having "no doubt" that the two always had a divide between them.

Unwelcomed Meghan Markle?

Aside from the close relationship between the brother and sister-in-law, Morton also revealed that the Duke of Cambridge "didn't embrace" Meghan Markle on her entry into the Royal Family. And his reason was said to be because of the former "Suits" star's previous background as an actress, as it worried him it would affect the monarchy.

"William is a cautious guy. He spent eight years with Kate and they broke up briefly at one point before they married," he said, stating that it was quick for Harry to have Meghan.

"But William felt it was just too quick. And he didn't know much about her family. I remember in those early years, anything that was being reported about Meghan's family was coming from her brother and sister speaking out to the press."



The Duchess of Sussex also described how she struggled with her mental health once she became part of "The Firm," mentioning that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

The same author, also interviewed by Fox News, mentioned how "parallel" it is between late Princess Diana and Meghan in their first two months as a part of the royal family.

He said, "Meghan said she felt low and isolated - Diana felt the same."

"For Diana, she felt [the palace] was a place of cold energy - a far cry from what felt on the outside."

