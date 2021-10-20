David Negron Sr., a renowned illustrator, conceptual painter, and storyboard artist, has passed away at the age of 85.

According to an announcement made by his family, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the artist died of natural causes on October 12 in his home in Long Beach, California.

Negron Sr. was born in Del Rio, Texas, but he spent most of his life in San Antonio. The artist studied at Baylor University in his home state, but he later left Texas in 1965 to study in the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, California.

The early stages of his career began at 20th Century Fox, where he worked as a conceptual painter for shows like "Doctor Doolittle" in 1967, "Hello, Dolly!" in 1969," and "Tora! Tora! Tora!" in 1970.

The artist later moved to Disney, where he worked on several movies and created posters for films like "Kidnapped," and "Escape to Witch Mountain."

He was also involved in the media giant's amusement park division, WED Enterprises, where he created conceptual paintings for several attractions of Disneyland and Disneyworld.

The artist was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Negron Sr. was survived by his children, Cynthia, Laura, David Jr., and Lawrence; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

David Negron Sr.'s Other Known Works

Aside from the movies mentioned above, Negron Sr. was also involved in renowned films like "Star Trek: Motion Picture" in 1979, "Ghostbusters" in 1984, "The Jewel of Nile" in 1985, "Gremlins," "Back to the Future Part III" "Out of Time" "Last Action Hero," and more.

There all 3 murals, all done for the DLP Plaza Gardens. Dan Goozee did two. The epic lake mural is by David Negron Sr., who also worked on "Hello Dolly!" movie. pic.twitter.com/XdqyE86kmS — Eddie Sotto (@boss_angeles) May 28, 2020

Per IMBd, his last work as a storyboard artist was in "The Invasion" in 2007.

David Negron Sr.'s Son Followed His Father's Footsteps

David Negron Sr.'s son, David Jr., followed his father's footsteps as he also became an illustrator.

According to Goliath Pictures, David Jr. first became an apprentice illustrator to his father. He later got employed by Paramount Pictures to work on several TV series.

Many of his notable works include "Rambo III," "Dead Poets Society," and "Lethal Weapon II."

After his "thirst for storytelling" had reached its time, David Jr. became a director after being approached by producer Fred Calvert.

The two began filming the thriller film "Killing Ariel." Aside from being a co-director, he also worked as a co-producer, camera operator, visual effects supervisor, art director, and more since the film has a low budget.

