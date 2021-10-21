Instagram model Genie Exum was recently accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, and after they freed her on bail, she caused chaos on her Twitter account, which seemed different from what others do.

The 22-year-old recently posted a photo of herself flashing her breast in front of a New York Police Department cop car. Right after she returned from bail, she started plugging her OnlyFans by tweeting direct links on Wednesday afternoon, October 20.

The model greeted her more than 23,000 followers by saying, "Hi Twitter," and linked her account. The source also stated that Exum bragged on Twitter that her OnlyFans account was free, but now it is updated to charging subscribers $10 a month for them to see.

The Slasher GF

She even left a comment to the Post, saying "Subscribe to my OnlyFans" after she was released from the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, October 19. The publisher also stated how her relatives described her as "crazy" and revealed they were not shocked by her arrest.

The relative admitted Exum "jumped on" and beat up a female relative in Alabama a year ago. "(Exum) ripped her nails right off of her fingers," the relative added, adding the victim in that alleged attack had to get "medical attention."

According to NBC, Exum was accused of stabbing her known boyfriend, Babyboy Pajulas, on his back and arm while they were fighting her Hudson Yards high rise the night before. The influencer was later arrested after cops came to the apartment building after her boyfriend went down the lobby with blood running down his body.

Act Like Nothing Model

According to police and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Exum got arraigned and charged with second-degree felony assault.



The news outlet also reported that she later reposted a short video on her Instagram account, which appeared to be taken by a friend, showing her sitting in what seemed to be a police station.

"They took my phone y'all I'm on the trap [right now]," it read while the song "Locked Up" by Akon over the short clip. The district attorney's office also revealed that she was released without bail later on.

