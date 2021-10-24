Queen Elizabeth II, despite working at 95, makes fans worry as her worsening health only means one thing.

In the past days, Queen Elizabeth II shows disturbing signs that her health is becoming a problem. Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebration, she constantly sparks concerns after canceling her Norther Ireland trip and appearing in public with her walking stick. She even stayed in a hospital as part of her doctor's preliminary investigation.

With that, the future of the monarchy now looks unstable.

For what it's worth, Prince Charles has a different vision for the royal family together with Camilla. That alone makes everyone fear what lies ahead.

To control the potential effects of the problems Prince Charles and Camilla may cause, the Cambridges already have an insurance policy to safeguard their reign.



Regardless of that, the Prince of Wales has a long list of plans for the monarchy, some of which might crumble the foundation Queen Elizabeth II established.

Monarchy Faces Threats As Queen Elizabeth II's Health Continues To Deteriorate

Express UK recently outed the issues the monarchy might face.

For years, Prince Charles' plans on slimming down the monarchy have been on the spotlight. The move would cut down the royal family members' expenses, but it could also make them lose billions from royal patrons.

This eventually led to people questioning the royal family's private wealth. The decision to seal royal wills - for instance, Prince Philip's, ignited the speculations even more.

As of the writing, the Sovereign Grant accounts show that the monarchy's expenses already hit $120 million from 2020 to 2021. Still, the true cost probably at $475 million already. Royal fans mostly blame the royals' rising costs on their travels as Prince Charles and the other members always use private helicopters - despite campaigning against climate change.

In addition, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew added more headaches in the past months.

Prince Harry currently resides in the US, but his recent appearances and projects have already blown the monarchy. His upcoming memoir even poses a threat to the members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is currently embroiled in a civil case involving his victim, Virginia Giuffre. It has been claimed that Queen Elizabeth II has been helping his favorite son get over it by cashing out millions to pay for his legal fees.

Once Queen Elizabeth II steps down, the monarchy would surely be powdered down, as well.

