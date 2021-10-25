Johnny Depp's fandom remains strong for him that they keep on watching the actor's movies amid his legal battle against Amber Heard.

On Twitter, fans flocked as they slammed Heard ahead of the most-awaited defamation trial. The actress remarkably tried dismissing the case thrice, but all her attempts had been disapproved.

One internet user reminisced one important time in her life, saying she missed the days when she did not know the "Aquaman" actress.

More commenters agreed to her statement and continued the thread until it reached other Deppheads.

One fan wrote, "I miss the days when I actively watched shows/films with Amber Heard and still had no idea who the f--k she was and immediately forgot she was in it...."

"If the reason you only know her name is through Johnny Depp, then that shows her quality as an actor and a person," another added.



Another retweeted the original tweet and said no one would ever know her if the case did not come to the limelight. For Deppheads, they only spent their days waiting for the next Johnny Depp movie to come out. However, the actress stole it when she penned the damaging op-ed years ago.

Still, fans continuously show support by watching Depp's previous movies while waiting for a new one to come.

Johnny Depp Lost Everything Because Of Amber Heard

When Depp lost his case against The Sun, the actor's biggest movie franchises removed him from his roles.

After losing Captain Jack Sparrow Role, he announced that he would be departing from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, as well. Depp revealed on Instagram that Warner Bros. asked him to leave his role and the franchise.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote.

READ ALSO: Royal Family's Downfall: Queen Elizabeth's Worsening Health Shows Negative Side Of Monarchy?

Film director David Yates hailed Mads Mikkelsen as Depp's replacement through a studio's official release.

His fans and colleagues knew he did not deserve to remove from either franchise. Even Greg Ellis recently stepped forward to defend his mischaracterized friend. They worked together in the "Pirates of the Caribbean," where Ellis played Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves.

If Depp wins the defamation trial, there is a huge chance he would finally clear his name. When that happens, his fans greatly hope all the things that belonged to him will all come back.

READ MORE: Why Did Halyna Hutchins Stay On 'Rust' Set After Supposed Walkout? Alec Baldwin's Cinematographer Last Moments Explored