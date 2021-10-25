Wes Anderson has done it again! The iconic director's newest film, The French Dispatch, received the top opening theater average in the pandemic era. This pastel colored film about a French paper, The French Dispatch as it were, stood out in this unprecedented time of pandemic, grossing $1.3 million from movie theaters across the country.



Anderson's easily identifiable directorial aesthetic breeds fans in many, but some of the credit must be given to the powerhouse cast that gave this film life. The film featured household names such as Bill Murray, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Lyna Khoudri, Frances McDormand, and so many others. Let me put it this way: the cast of this movie and the guest list of the coolest party in Hollywood are the same.

The movie follows the story of magazine editor Arthur Howitzer Jr., who is played by the incomparable, Bill Murray, as he publishes an American magazine in a French town. It combines the upbeat, high pressure environment that we love from all news room movies and the quintessential quirkiness that a movie by Wes Anderson consistently promises.

Anderson has become a sort of landmark among the film community: an incredible anomaly that has defined a beautifully off-beat style. He has come a long way in establishing this landmark status. In an interview with WhaleBone Magazine, the director reflected on the path that has lead him to The French Dispatch.

I remember when Owen and Luke Wilson and I went to the Sundance Film Festival many years ago. Our short film Bottle Rocket was showing in a program of about 25 other short films. Somewhere in teh middle of one of the two nights, they ran these little movies. Essentially, no one attending the festival saw oru film. But everyone saw the 2,500 bumper stickers we plastered all over and around the town of Park City. It served no purpose, but we were desperate.

From plastering bumper stickers to breaking box office records, Wes Anderson's career is a testament to dedication, vision, and tenacity. He has paved the way for others, such as TikToker and filmmaker Madeline Turner to explore and expand upon their unique visions.

@madelaineturner The Dr. will see you now ft. @Rowing Blazers x BABAR collection ♬ original sound - Madelaine

The French Dispatch is currently playing in theaters. If you haven't seen it yet, get on it! Almost everybody else has.