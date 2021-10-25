Twitter was set, well...a-twitter- this morning, when a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp movie surfaced online. The Paul Rudd led-film will be the third in a series of movies about the buggy Marvel heroes, and is scheduled for release in Summer 2023.

The picture in question was a simple one: Just the back of the director's chair. The logo on it, however, had some fans confused.

Alright like 10 hours later and I think I’ve finally cracked the code:

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: OoU(o|8|Uo|o\/o|o\o/O https://t.co/R9N4RM2KOX — Thomas Talks Comics (@ThomasComicTalk) October 25, 2021

Ant-Man and the Wasp *dial up sounds* looks great https://t.co/2FnT3GBfcA — level3xfactor @ CEO2021 (@level3xfactor) October 25, 2021

Ant-Man and The Wasp: OOooooO(Walt Disney Sign)ooOoOooO https://t.co/GXAwF44cd2 — Evan Von Doom: Rebirth of The Cool (@EvanReadsComics) October 25, 2021

The seemingly nonsensical string of shapes left many fans on Twitter either confused or laughing hysterically (or probably both, in some cases) as they tried to puzzle out what it might say. Needless to say, it quickly turned into a roast of the film's design choices.

Coming in 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Accident at the Spirograph Factory. pic.twitter.com/44wimz3jyJ — John Trumbull (@TrumbullComic) October 25, 2021

Ant-Man and the Wasp’s new movie is named after Grimes and Elon Musk’s child https://t.co/85nN1VD9YK — Mónica 🐺 (@kuailiangs) October 25, 2021

Aw yeah my favorite Marvel movie is (squints at writing smudged on hand) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quoupodouowoo https://t.co/maiv38Vq2N — Rae, the California Cryptid (@sunnyseeley) October 25, 2021

Ah yes I've always wanted to see Ant-Man and The Wasp: https://t.co/eFjZ3p9nEp pic.twitter.com/91gBzFAU3u — 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐻𝒶𝓊𝓃𝒯𝐼𝒩 𝑜𝒻 𝐹𝑒𝓂𝐵𝓁𝓎 𝑀𝒶𝓃𝑜𝓇 (@TinthDoctor) October 25, 2021

ant-man and the wasp: graphic design is my passion pic.twitter.com/Y3LnycAgP4 — 🎃trick-or-tea🎃 (@C4STAMERE) October 25, 2021

Unfortunately, I'm gonna have to be the guy who ruins the joke here: That gibberish was most likely never intended to be the new logo.

Because of the prevalence of on-set photo leaks like this, many movies will obscure key details in code on set, to minimize the risk of leaks and rumors that the production's PR can't control. The MCU especially tends to use these, as the film names would otherwise be easily recognizable - The last Spider-Man movie, Far From Home was titled 'Summer of George' (a Seinfeld reference); Infinity War and Endgame were nicknamed 'Mary Lou;' Captain America was 'Frostbite' (HA. That's mean.); The Avengers was 'Group Hug.'

The name we were all seeing on the back of the director's chair was not a horrible attempt at graphic design (sadly, because that would have been hilarious); it was more than likely an attempt to prevent people from figuring out the full title of the film before it was announced.

This name-fakeout practice is called a working title, and movie studios have been using it for far longer than the modern MCU has been around. James Cameron called his famous Titanic movie 'Planet Ice,' Deadpool became 'Wham!' (the character's favorite band); The Joker became 'Romeo' - and, more recently, The Batman with Robert Pattinson was calling itself, kind of hilariously, 'Vengence.' (It's just. SO dramatic.)

So sadly, it looks like fans are going to be buying tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after all. Sadly, we won't have to see anyone try to verbally pronounce Ant-Man and the Wasp: QUOooUOoOOO at the box office.