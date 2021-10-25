Kylie Jenner is facing another online controversy after posting a video on her on Instagram, and fans noticed that she'd been "blackfishing" again.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO's skin appeared to be darker than ever. Last week, Kylie took to her social media account to post a video of her posing inside of her pink luxury car while showing her baby bump.

Her post immediately went viral on Twitter and amassed negative comments from critics saying she's been "blackfishing," again, which she and other Kardashian-Jenners have been called out for in the past. (watch the full video below)

"So she doing black face and people just posting like its all good? Are we in the 60s again," one fan wrote.

"Can we start gate keeping black culture more causeee I don't have the option to take my skin on and off so I don't think she should either," another fan wrote.

"It's actually *almost* impressive how she managed to blackfish harder than Jesy Nelson," one tweeted, referencing the drama between "Little Mix" and their former bandmate.

At the time of this writing, Kylie Jenner has not publicly apologized for the latest internet uproar.

Not Kylie Jenner's First Time Being Called Out For Blackfishing

According to Teen Vogue, the beauty mogul was accused of Blackfishing over the years, especially last year when she posted a photo wearing a neon green leopard-printed dress with a hairstyle similar to Beyonce.

Many fans did not take it lightly as they directly told her that she's "a white woman," and that she should stop "cosplaying Black & brown women," as they're not her costume.

Aside from her complexion, she was previously called out for cultural appropriation after wearing hairstyles worn by Black women, like Fulani braids, box braids, Bantu knots, and more.

Amandla Sternberg called her out on her Instagram post when she wore cornrows as a hairstyle.

"When you appropriate black features and culture but fail to use your position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards your wigs instead of police brutality or racism." the singer said.

Kylie Jenner is not the only family member to receive such criticism as her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and most especially Kim Kardashian, have been accused.

