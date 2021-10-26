It's a significant honor for celebrities when Madame Tussauds reach out to them for a wax figure. In the words of Nikkie de Jager, "if you have your own wax figure, you made it," as it determines how famous a star is; however, Miley Cyrus' recent life-size statue stands out for the wrong reasons.

Recently, a stan account of the singer named "Miley Cyrus Access" posted photos on Twitter showing the former "The Voice" coach's latest wax figure in Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.

Eagle-eyed supporters immediately bombarded the comment section with hilarious memes and reactions saying the company "did her dirty." (check out the photos below)

Miley has a new wax figure in Madame Tussauds Berlin. pic.twitter.com/QGNH4lf3rp — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) October 25, 2021

"I wouldn't even pose with that it's so bad," one fan wrote.

"I'm sure she'd never wear those horrible shoes," another fan wrote.

"@MileyCyrus so um hey lady how are you doing what's your opinion on this new wax figure of you what do you think some of smilers thinks it looks nothing like you but what's your opinion on this or your input for this," one tweeted.

Other fans also noticed the unflattering shape in her crotch area.

"not her wax figure having a c**** toe," one pointed out.

"Before I saw your comment, I was literally zoomed in going "wtf is happening with her coochie??" one agreed.

At the time of this writing, neither Madame Tussauds nor Miley Cyrus has publicly commented on the matter.

Other Miley Cyrus Wax Figures

Miley Cyrus has several wax figures across several Madame Tussauds locations around the world.

According to the company's website, her figure in London is an homage to her sell-out "Bangerz Tour."

The outfit was derived from her shows where she wore a short platinum hairstyle, cropped bejeweled red and white checkered outfit, and vibrant red ostrich feather jacket.

One of her most notable figures belongs to Las Vegas, where the inspiration was taken from her smash-hit single "Wrecking Ball." (check out the video below)

The wax figure literally sits on top of a wrecking ball, posing the exact same way she did in the music video.

Miley Cyrus' first wax figure was unveiled in Madame Tussauds New York City in 2008.

