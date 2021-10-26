Famous horror author Stephen King has recently spoken out about the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case, and Twitter users are just here for it.

Stephen King is an award-winning horror, supernatural, suspense, crime, and fantasy novel writer who sold more than 350 million copies.

The 74-year-old wrote "The Shining," "Carrie," "It," "Doctor Sleep," which all were adapted into TV shows and movies.

Now, he has spoken out on Twitter about the current topic that is dominating the country.

On Sunday, King said, "I suspect Brian Laundrie committed suicide."

"But unless he left a suicide note in the notebook found with his body, the cause of his death may be tough or even impossible to prove."

Brian Laundrie, who is the only person interested in the Gabby Petito murder, left behind a backpack and a notebook near his remains at Myakkahatchee Creek Environment Park, near Carlton Reserve.

Later on, an autopsy confirmed that the skeletal remains were his. However, the initial autopsy revealed inconclusive on the cause of death.

Social media users have commented on the famous author's analysis, saying that King rarely comments on the current mysteries, and as a writer, he has a creative mind.

"That's some s-t right there when The Stephen King tweets about Brian Laundrie," @shellzbellz005 said.

"I'm so glad that Stephen King stepped in on this," another Twitter user @DoctorRamerSoon wrote.

Twitter User React to Stephen King's Theories

According to @Chandaliapink, "I would think suicide too except for 2 things: it was only 5 weeks. Why would there be only skeletal remains in such a short time? And your son has disappeared but you bring his car home and not look for him?"

Others Disagree With Stephen King

Twitter user @AnnBehr3 doesn't believe that Brian Laundrie is dead.

"I find it hard to believe it's really him. His parents protected him from day 1 & suddenly helped police find him? It sounds like a well planned set up."

@HowardeMiller doesn't think Laundrie committed suicide but was attacked by wild animals.

"I think he was attacked and et by wild pigs. I wouldn't be so blunt anywhere else, but there are wild pigs in the area, and they are known to get ferociously feral even when they start domesticated."

Police should reportedly do a DNA test, according to @lyndaarizona. "My husband is an ex-cop and says they really need to do a DNA test. Dental records are unreliable and DNA settles the identity for sure."

