Richard "Dick" Evans, popularly known for his role in "Star Trek" and other TV shows from the 1960s to '70s, has passed away at the age of 86.

According to Deadline, the actor's cause of death was cancer. His family confirmed the news but did not specify what type of cancer he had.

Evans spent 40 years in the show business. One of his notable roles was on the show "Peyton Place," where he played opposite Mia Farrow. He also starred with George C. Scott in "Islands," and the film "Dirty Little Billy," directed by Jack L. Warner.

The actor was a familiar face in dozens of TV classics like "Quincy ME," "The A-Team," "S.W.A.T.," "The Mod Squad," "Hart to Hart," "Gunsmoke," "Lou Grant," and more.

After acting in films, theatre, and TV, Evans found his interest in writing, directing, and producing several films. Some of his credits include "Harry Monument," "Shadow of Rain," "The Mystery of Howard Hanger," and more.

In an interview with South Whidbey Record, the actor gave a glimpse of his personal life while promoting his book titled "Fazkils," which explores his working experience in Hollywood, cancer journey, and more.

The outlet mentioned that Evans lived in Clinton, South Whidbey, for almost three decades, but before that, he started his career at a community playhouse in California after a talent agent spotted and offered him a role.

When asked about his favorite actor to work with, he answered George C. Scott, whom he describes as "the most generous and professional actor."

His family's announcement did not include what type of cancer he had, but he mentioned that he contracted neck and throat cancer in the interview in 2016. He revealed that treatments for his illness were "hell."

However, Evans saw a glimmer of hope from strangers at the time when he was receiving treatments saying, "I've never felt so close to people who are complete strangers, it's a war within yourself and with yourself."

He started writing his book after he got diagnosed.

"It was a means of survival, to write every day, I love writing and I've written a lot, but not anything like this." he said.

Evans' survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joe Evans; son Paul Evans; granddaughters Sarah Evans Eastlick, Madalyn Evans Ettles, and Rachel Evans Wilson.

