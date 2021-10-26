Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's real relationship is still unclear, as many fans are still seeking answers. Recently, a reporter seemingly asked a question about the singer, but the actress' response was not enough.

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop to promote her latest Marvel film, "The Eternals," along with Salma Hayek, host Justin Sylvester asked a question about her relationship with The Weeknd, whom she has been spotted having several dinner dates over the past few months.

However, instead of using the moment to set the record straight on the ongoing rumors, the actress seemingly dodged the question and focused on her children.

"I have to know, were they (her children) more excited when you were in The Eternals or that you are friends with The Weeknd?" Sylvester asked.

"they're very excited with the film, if that's what you're asking," she said while looking at co-star Salma Hayek. "They're very excited about this film," she repeated. (via Daily Mail UK)

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Dating Rumors

The rumored couple previously made headlines after being spotted out on a dinner date in a Los Angeles restaurant called Giorgio Baldi.

Page Six previously reported that the pair spent hours together.

The dinner dates between the two did not end there as they were spotted several more times following their first encounter.

The last time they were photographed together was after a romantic dinner in the same restaurant last month. The pair reportedly reserved a private section all for themselves.

The date reportedly lasted for more than two hours before they decided to head out. Photographers caught the two leaving the place before the actress entered The Weeknd's SUV.

Why Are Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Keep On Having Dinner Dates?

According to an insider who spoke to E! News, the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker and the actress are not romantically involved with each other.

The source mentioned that the rumored couple goes out on dinner dates because of their "mutual interests." They also reportedly enjoy brainstorming ideas to "see what they can come up with."

In addition, the pair is also reportedly talking about charitable and humanitarian projects.

Furthermore, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also loves discussing movies with Jolie.

