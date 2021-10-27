Queen Elizabeth II is going to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, which marks her 70th year as a monarch. However, some experts believe the Queen should be abdicated due to her age, and someone else must take over the throne.

According to Daily Mirror's associate editor Kevin Maguire, Her Majesty should consider slowing down following her health scare last week.

Speaking to ITV's "Good Morning Britain," as reported by Express UK, the commentator pointed out that Queen Elizabeth is already 95, and her royal duties would not "go on forever," despite the rest of the panel agreed that she could light up any event she attends.

"She is 95, she is incredibly frail, she won't go on forever." he said.

In addition, Maguire asked the Queen to step down from the throne and allow her successors to take the role of being a monarch.

"She should abdicate and move over to let someone else do the job." he went on.

Queen Elizabeth's Health Worsening Following Hospitalization?

In early reports, the Queen sent a clear message that her health was worsening after she failed to walk her corgis.

Her Majesty reportedly failed to walk her three dogs near Frogmore after being hospitalized.

Furthermore, the Queen also failed to attend last Sunday's mass at Windsor's All Saint Chapel.

Per medical advice for the monarch, she will continue to take a rest and has pulled out from the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

According to royal sources, the Queen decided not to attend because of a "sensible precaution," and let the public know in advance.

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth's Reign Drawing to a Close? More Doctors Are Urging the Royal to Step Back

Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding Her Majesty's absence for next week's big event.

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November," the Palace said. (via Reuters)

The Queen will reportedly record a video message addressing attendees at the upcoming event.

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized, Cancels Northern Ireland Trip

In early reports, the longest-reigning monarch reportedly spent the night in a hospital for "preliminary investigations."

The Queen was discharged the following noon; she's back at Windsor castle and remains in "good spirits."

Her recent health scare comes after Her Majesty canceled an official trip to Northern Island after being advised to rest by her medical staff.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly doing "light duties" amid her rest.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Haters Merely Paid? Twitter Investigating Algorithms Meant to Ruin Couple