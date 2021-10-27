The development of Brian Laundrie's case is too fast to be true.

After a month of search, the authorities found partial skeleton remains in the Carlton Reserve and revealed they were those of Laundrie's following comparison of dental records. This led to some people spreading reports that the FBI faked the DNA results despite not performing the test yet.

Although they already clarified these things, more people claimed that the FBI is helping the family and the fugitive from the potential cases by faking the records.

Did FBI Fake Dental Records?

On Twitter, several users noted that most people do not understand the accuracy of dental records. However, they reportedly know authorities can fake reports and plant teeth onto the remains.

One user said, "I can't believe how @CoffindafferFBI is passing off this unequivocal id of #BrianLaundrie based on planted teeth and a partial deer jaw. The public is just so stupid we can't question anything. The FBI must be right even when they lie."

Another internet user replied and suggested that the FBI prebaby manufactured the truth to close the case already. After all, they had already spent one month of searching and found no definitive clue.



"Okay here me out, # BrianLaudrie's remains have been discovered which I'm not disputing, but what if it's a ruse? What if the # Laundrie's cut a plea deal with the FBI to say Brian's dead to coax him out of hiding? The FBI faked Ramon Sosa death in a sting to convict Lulu Sosa," one reminded the public.

The public outcry came after Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, said that the Sarasota county medical examiner could not find concrete results to determine the fugitive's cause of death. The family, on the other hand, sent the remains to an anthropologist before cremating the body.

However, even the family's choice to cremate the remains became a big deal as people assumed they did not want to hold a funeral to burn the proof that Laundrie is still alive.

The reports should be taken with a grain of salt, and people can only wait for now until new development on Brian Laundrie's case occurs.

