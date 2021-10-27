Charges have been filed against an actor who appeared on the hit NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation in a minor role for vandalizing the statue of George Floyd in New York. Not only that, he's also now being tagged as a coward for what he has done.

Micah Beals, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief by the New York Police Department on Monday after hen reportedly threw gray paint on the George Floyd statue in Union Square Park on October 3.

The event was initially brought to the attention of the public by the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Twitter account on October 4 of this year.

A individual on a skateboard sprayed gray paint on a monument of George Floyd at Union Square Park on October 3rd, at around 10:15 AM, according to a social media post that included a video of the event.

One day after the original incident of vandalism, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement calling it "reprehensible".

The suspect, is known more as his stage name, Micha Femia, according to The Hill. He's been in tiny roles on series including Parks and Recreation and CSI: New York, according to the press. According to the publication, Beals was previously detained under his stage identity for violating a Washington, D.C., curfew on January 6, during the Capitol rebellion.

"Parks and Rec's" Len in "The Fight" (season 3) and "CSI: NY's" lead teen boy in "Zoo York" (season 2) are two roles Beals has appeared in on IMDb. According to the internet cinema database, he has a total of 10 acting credits.

His arrest happened almost a year and a half after the death of George Floyd. It's also little over a month after Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd's murder.

According to recent reports, Chauvin has hired one of the hotshot lawyers out there, believing he can be released from jail because of the attorney's help.

The new attorney comes after he was denied his plea for a public defender.

Meanwhile, as a result of the George Floyd demonstrations becoming violent last spring, a Boston man who fired 11 rounds at police has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Judge William G. Young of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has sentenced 37-year-old John Boampong of Boston also to three years of supervised release for his June 1, 2020, attack on police.

"On May 31, a peaceful demonstration in Boston devolved into lawless attacks on property and people - including police officers. Mr. Boampong saw this as the right time to fire 11 rounds in the direction of police officers working a chaotic and dangerous scene. It is only by chance no one was killed," said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell. "Violence leads to no good outcome, and for Mr. Boampong it led to federal charges and prison."

