Jesy Nelson is still facing backlash online because of her blackfishing controversy to the point that she's currently under threat, and she's warned to give up a few things ahead of her upcoming appearance.

According to The Sun, as reported by the Daily Mail UK, Nelson is set to appear on "The Graham Norton Show" this week. Her team is reportedly begging her to stay off her social media accounts to "avoid trolling."

Per sources, the former "Little Mix" member is only opening her Instagram account and other platforms to share fan videos before logging out.

"Bosses have told Jesy to keep offline as much as possible and she's locked herself away in rehearsals with a tight-knit team." an insider said.

Nelson reportedly "never thought things would pan out this way" following her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, but she's determined to set things right and have a successful solo career.

Jesy Nelson Overwhelmed With All The Drama Surrounding Little Mix

Since leaving "Little Mix" late last year, Nelson has been involved in a series of dramas between her and her bandmates: Perrie Edwards, Jade Thrilwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

A source recently spoke to the outlet saying the solo singer is overwhelmed with all the issues happening currently.

The singer reportedly never wanted to have any drama with her bandmates after her exit.

Nelson is still hoping that her former collaborators can exist within the music industry after the recent drama.

Jesy Nelson's Blackfishing Issue

Jesy Nelson has been criticized for her overly-dark skin complexion and wearing hair typically worn by Black women.

Many online users accused her of "blackfishing," a term when a person pretends to be black or mixed-race, which is a form of cultural appropriation.

In early reports, her recent collaborator, Nicki Minaj, has been defending her from all the drama she's tied, to the point that the rapper dragged Leigh-Anne Pinnock after an alleged screenshot circulated online.

The screengrab shows Pinnock allegedly asking a fan to create a video about Nelson's blackfishing controversy.

Minaj and Nelson took to Instagram to promote their song and call out Pinnock for her alleged actions. The rapper labeled the singer as "jealous" and "clown."

She continued to drag her by retweeting several posts from fans.

