A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently.

Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.

This, initially, sparked allegations that they were hiding their son and helping him out. However, after the authorities found Brian's bones in the Carlton Reserve, people began speculating that the patriarch had always known where their son was as he was the one to put him in the area.

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian Laundrie: What The New Theory Suggests

On TikTok, user chroniclesofoliviabackup shared a hair-raising video that can prove Chris has something to do with Brian's death.

The same user shared it on his Twitter account, writing, "THIS IS CRUCIAL. Chris Laundrie took a 90degree turn from Live Long Trail, into dense brush and briers, and walked 75 feet directly to Brians Dry Pack without stopping."

Several users replied to the video, assuming how Chris killed their son and dumped his body in the reserve after the man confessed he killed Petito.

One replied, "I have thought about this. Chris Laundrie finds Brian's location immediately. Brian comes home to Florida.. tells parents that he "accidentally" killed Gabby.. what are the odds that Chris L took him out there and killed him?"

This explained how they went back to their home with the car Brian reportedly used when he told him he would go for a hike.

Another suggested that the parents hoped no bones would be found after dumping their son's body in the area. However, when Chris followed his trace straight again, he found a partial skull and other skeletal remains.

People then noted that Chris truly looked like he was abusive to Brian even before the crime happened.

In addition, the Laundrie family frequently visited the area, and the parents surely knew where Brian's favorite spot was located. Another theory arose, claiming his parents left him due to the insurance they applied on him.

One should note that no one has proved the aforesaid claims yet, and everyone should expect more theories to come in the next few days.

