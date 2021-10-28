Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly trying to save their dying marriage by leaving Hollywood for good.

Over a decade since Timberlake and Biel said "I do" to each other, the duo is reportedly on the verge of breaking up following the recent rumors of husband with Alisha Wainwright.

Life & Style reported that, in pursuit of saving themselves, the couple put their Los Angeles home on the market. They are relocating to Montana as their children enjoy playing on their land compared to their home of 20 years.

"Living in Hollywood wasn't doing them any good. They hope the move will save their relationship," a source said.

Biel's insecurity and trust issues became more noticeable these days, especially after seeing her husband flirt with Wainwright. So by moving to Montana, her husband would be far from the temptation and would bring back their happy marriage.

Are Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Truly On Verge Of Divorce?

There is no way Timberlake and Biel would argue over the singer's relationship with Wainwright as the first rumor between the two happened years ago.



For what it's worth, the rumor began - and stopped - in 2019. At that time, the actress was seen touching Timberlake's knee before he held her hand. Timberlake has since apologized about the pictures, saying he tried hard to be away from gossips as much as he could.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer," he penned.

READ ALSO: Tim McGraw Dying? Country Singer Sparks Health Concerns Following On-Stage Meltdown

With the project already over, there is no way Biel would feel something negative again over their marriage. Although they are truly selling their LA home, it is only because they are spending more time in Montana.

In addition, they already made their Montana estate their home base. Thus, it is no longer surprising that they decided to sell their $35 million Los Angeles home.

Timberlake initially bought the property for $8.3 million before his marriage to Biel.

Contrary to the reports, Timberlake and Biel are doing just fine. They even share affectionate posts for each other most of the time.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin's Criminal Charges On 'Rust' May Be Served On Table, Says Legal Expert