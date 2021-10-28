Alec Baldwin's wife has lost her job following the accidental shooting, which resulted in one person dying.

Hilaria Baldwin's podcast "Mom Brain" has reportedly been canceled.

The mom-of-six co-hosts it with Daphne Oz.

According to Radar, the podcast is canceled amid the investigation into Alec's fatal shooting accident on his "Rust" movie set.

Hilaria also deleted the words "Mom Brain" from her Instagram page's bio.

However, it doesn't seem like her husband and its ongoing investigation into the death of one of the staff of "Rust."

The parent-centered podcast hasn't aired a new episode for almost a year now, with the last one being in December 2020, during the time she was accused of faking her Spanish accent and lying about having a Spanish heritage.

In a report for The Sun, the trademark for her podcast name "Mom Brain" isn't active as of Jun. 2, 2021.

Paperworks said that the trademark office didn't respond to the previous Office action required to respond to within six months.

In fact, the status is "dead," because Veynerstudios LLC and The Gallery Media Group have reportedly abandoned the "Mom Brain" trademark.

As previously reported, the 37-year-old spoke out after finding out about the death of Halyna Hutchins, who, along with director Joel Souza, was accidentally shot last week as they rehearsed a scene in a rented set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

READ ALSO: 'Rust' Update: Alec Baldwin's Movie Set Was As Dangerous As It Can Be Even Before Fatal Shooting [DETAILS]

Is Hilaria Baldwin Spanish?

Twitter users suggested that her name and accent in some interviews and her apparent Spanish identity don't fit Hilaria Baldwin's upbringing.

In a short video of her talking, Hilaria spoke with an accent and forgot the English word for "cucumber," which quickly went viral.

Social media pointed out that her management's agency's online bio said she was indeed Spanish and born in Mallorca. However, she is known to be Hillary Hayward-Thomas by her high school classmates, and her former colleagues claimed she didn't have a Spanish accent back then.

Hilaria was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to lawyer David Thomas and doctor Kathryn Hayward.

When the jig was up, Hilaria Baldwin told the New York Times that people "had been confused in some ways by people misinterpreting me."

She explained her dad had deep bonds with Spain, and they went to the country for several years. However, he didn't answer how frequently or how long she stayed there.

READ MORE: 'The Talk' Hosts Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales Have 'Unspoken Tensions'? Here's What It's About!