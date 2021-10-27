Alec Baldwin's movie set of "Rust" reportedly has a lot of issues that may have led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her death was because of a prop gun that was actually loaded when the props and armorer claimed it didn't contain any live bullets.

Recently, "Rust" has caused quite a stir in Tinseltown that immediately prompted other productions to look into their safety protocols and the work ethics on their set.

Hutchins' death is still being investigated, but several important details have started to unfold, which already indicated how there's a lack of safety on the set of Baldwin's movie.

On Oct. 22, the Los Angeles Times reported that the safety protocols started in the industry were strictly not followed on "Rust."

But while Hutchins was accidentally killed on Oct. 21, concerns for the unsafety on the set go way back.

'Rust' Crew Protest

According to the Los Angeles Times' sources, the working conditions were so bad that the crew even staged a walkout on the day of the heartbreaking incident.

Complaints were rampant regarding the long hours the crew had to work, the delay they were facing on their paychecks, and of course, the questionable safety precautions.

Crew Protesters Immediately Replaced by Non-Union Members

On the day of the protest, while the camera crew set up their gear, a few of them were replaced by non-union crew members.

One of the bosses reportedly even threatened to call security on the union crew members to leave the set immediately.

Six hours later, Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots Hutchins dead.

Gun Safety Complaint A Week Before Accident

According to the LA Times, gun inspections weren't usually done, especially on low-budget films.

One of the camera operators reportedly complained to a production manager about gun safety issues after having three accidental discharges.

Other crew members also expressed concern after Baldwin's stuntman accidentally fired two rounds that were reportedly believed to be a "cold gun."

No safety meetings reportedly happened, and the crew wasn't promised that nothing like that would ever happen again.

Alec Baldwin Played Major Role

Experts also said that Alec Baldwin had ignored the most important rule of gun safety, and that is not to point the prop at someone they don't want to shoot dead.

Another rule is that the gun shouldn't even be loaded with live ammunition in the first place.

