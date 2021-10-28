Following the news of Legendary and Warner Bros. greenlighting the "Dune" sequel breaking, director Denis Villenueve says that he'd "always envisioned three movies" in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. With "Dune" pulling in $40.1 million at the box office, the highest gross yet for a film that's debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, the possibility of a third "Dune" movie doesn't seem too out of the question.

Featuring an all-star cast with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Jason Mamoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, "Dune" is based off the landmark science fiction masterpiece of the same name by Frank Herbert. Notoriously difficult to adapt into film, the last serious attempt was director David Lynch's "Dune" (1984), with the filmmaker disowning an additional four-hour cut of the film that was created for television.

Villenueve's visually-stunning adaptation takes the sprawling six-book epic, and tackles the first half of Herbert's original novel, with the sequel presumably taking on the second half. In the interview, the visionary director re-expressed a desire he's had since 2018 to finish out his "Dune" trilogy by adapting "Dune Messiah," the second novel in the series. He feels it's important to include "Dune Messiah" to tell the complete story of Chalamet's Paul Atreides, especially since the books get more psychedelic and difficult to adapt as the series unfolds.

