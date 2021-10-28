After Meghan Markle wrote a letter to a lobbyist asking for paid parental leave to be made a 'national right,' it was revealed that her efforts to influence Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion infrastructure plan had failed on Thursday.

The president has already announced that his bill no longer includes paid parental leave.

After turning lobbyist and publishing an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asking for paid family leave, the 40-year-old mother of two caused a firestorm of controversy earlier this month. The fact that she called herself a duchess still caused many to raise their eyebrows, which probably made people overlook the content of her letter.

When Meghan wrote a 1,000-word letter on the Sussexes' new post-Megxit letterhead, it ignited a wave of criticisms and the Duchess was accused of trying to intervene in US politics using her royal title.

Also, there were allegations that she was trying to influence the Build Back Better bill by employing "politician-like techniques" and a "ruthless streak."

The President stated on Thursday that he had pulled his ideas for paid national leave from his infrastructure package, which has been bogged down in Congress for months, in an attempt to speed it along. Her efforts have now been proven in useless after that.

Meghan, who grew up in a middle-class household in Los Angeles, wrote to Pelosi and Schumer not as a "elected official" or a "political," but as a "engaged citizen and parent... and as a mum" in the letter, which was distributed to many of the Sussexes' favourite media sources.

Even though her father was an Emmy award-winning lighting designer and she went to private elementary and secondary schools, she claimed to come from a poor household in one of the most astounding passages of her letter.

Despite her well-documented middle-class upbringing on Thomas Markle's $200,000-a-year income, she created an image of poor origins, alleging that her family suffered financially when she was younger.

"I grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler," the Duchess of Sussex wrote. "I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky. I started working (at the local frozen yogurt shop) at the age of 13."

Then she went on to say, "I waited tables, babysat, and piecemealed jobs together to cover odds and ends."

Critics claimed Meghan did not disclose her father's 1990 $750,000 California state lottery victory, which paid for her secondary education at Los Angeles's Immaculate Heart High School, where she now attends class for $9,412 a semester.

Moreover, Meghan went to Hollywood's Little Red Schoolhouse nursery, which Bu currently costs between $20,000 and $28,300 per year, when she was two years old, with the money her father Thomas and mother Doria, who worked as an airline steward, supported her with.

In 1999-2003, Meghan attended at Northwestern University in Illinois, which had a tuition range of $24,000-to-$28,000 per year at the time.

