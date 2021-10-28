Queen Elizabeth II's health issues caused one royal member to feel extreme panic.

In the past weeks, news about the Queen's worrying health issues bombarded the royal family. She even missed her trip to Northern Ireland and COP26 due to her doctor's order.

Buckingham Palace officials assured royal fans that Queen Elizabeth II remained active and fit despite the recent health woes. However, one royal member is said to be highly concerned about Her Majesty's health.

Queen Elizabeth II's Health Makes One Royal Member Nervous

After the reports emerged, Prince Harry - who currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and two children - is reportedly in panic mode about his grandmother's status.

One source revealed to US Weekly that the Duke of Sussex feels helpless to live away from the Queen.

"He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her," the insider said.

As a result, Prince Harry constantly contacts the royal family members all the time. But aside from Queen Elizabeth II's health, his concern also roots from what happened when he found out about Prince Philip's death.



For what it's worth, it has been publicly revealed that the duke slept through call when the Palace tried contacting him to inform him about his grandfather's death. When the Duke of Edinburgh died in his sleep in April, a representative from the US Embassy contacted Prince Harry's number before 3:00 am California time, but he failed to answer the call.

READ ALSO: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Divorcing? Couple Reportedly Leaving US To Save Dying Marriage

The embassy then contacted the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department and asked an officer to visit Prince Harry personally and asked him to call the embassy immediately.

Although he came back to attend his grandfather's funeral, Prince Harry recently admitted he was afraid when he made the trip as he thought it would bring back his traumas.

"I was worried about it, I was afraid about it," he said. "Going through the motions and being able to lean on the toolbox, and lean on the learnings that I've grown from over the past, it definitely made it a lot easier, but the heart still pounds."

Still, a Palace spokesman has since clarified that the Queen continues to do her duties at Windsor Castle despite missing major engagements.

READ MORE: [BREAKING] Alec Baldwin's Potential Criminal Charges Overshadowed By New Findings; 'Rust' Armorer Lied On Statement?