Zayn Malik's fans are not letting anyone slam the singer as they defended him against the claims he struck Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

A news outlet revealed that Yolanda claimed Zayn assaulted her some time last week. She detailed that her son-in-law "struck" her during one of their most recent arguments.

The 28-year-old singer, for his part, has since released a statement and denied he ever struck Yolanda. He did not give further information for the sake of their daughter and revealed he only chose to speak out because the event was leaked to the press.

He wrote, "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn then expressed his hopes that Gigi's mother would "reconsider" her false allegations and do something to have healing on such family issues privately.

PROTECT ZAYN Trends Worldwide

Following the development, fans took their dismay on Twitter and asked everyone to RESPECT ZAYN amid their family issues.



One said, "Let's all just respect Zayn, Gigi and Khai's privacy right now. Please don't believe anything in the press, or speculate about possible events. Just let them have their time and let them work things out between family."

"Please! I am so tired of people calling him the Bad One because He is Not! He stand for what is right specially for his love ones. He is such a sweet man y'all see that please! RESPECT ZAYN #FreeZayn frm this toxic sht," another added.

Gigi Hadid Speaks Truth On Zayn Malik, Yolanda's Feud

Far from what the new reports claimed, the 26-year-old model previously revealed how close her husband and mother are. She told Harper's Bazaar (via E!) that Zayn is usually on her mother's side.

"He's usually on my mom's side [in terms of family discussions]. So, he's smart in that sense," she said.

She also touched on the fact that the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker took some time before he was able to adjust fully to being part of the Hadid family. Zayn, for his part, told iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning he is having a great time being a dad.

