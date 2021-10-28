"Legally Blonde 3" is far from reality as production has not begun filming yet; however, protagonist Reese Witherspoon, and the film's writer Mindy Kaling, have already received a letter from PETA over their portrayal of animals; what truly happened?

PETA, also known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has been advocating for the safety of animals over the years. Aside from saving beloved pets from abuse, they also support the safe way they should be treated when it comes to Hollywood movie sets.

Since the "Legally Blone" franchise had featured Bruiser, Elle Wood's beloved chihuahua, and best friend, PETA wants the forthcoming movie to stop using dogs from commercial suppliers, and they should promote animal adoption instead.

In the letter, as reported by Cinema Blend, the animal rights group revealed that they uncovered Hollywood suppliers of animals used in movies and TV shows.

"Elle [Woods] would certainly object to the neglect that PETA and law-enforcement investigations have uncovered at Hollywood suppliers." they wrote.

PETA's Associate Director on Animals in Film and Television, Lauren Thomasson, mentioned that these animals are often deprived of "a family and a cozy bed in a loving home to rest their head on each night."

At the time of this writing, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling have not publicly commented on the matter.

'Legally Blonde' Previously Highlighted Animal Rights

In the second sequel titled "Legaly Blonde: Red, White And Blonde," Elle Woods plans her wedding while working at Washington D.C., she aimed to pass a bill banning animal testing.

She found out that Bruiser's mother is held captive in an animal testing site for beauty products.

Reese Witherspoon's character was ignored by every politician she encountered, but she managed to befriend Representative Victoria Rudd (played by Sally Field), who helped her to pass the bill in congress.

In the end, the "Bruiser's Bill" was passed, and Elle Wood's beloved best friend was reunited with his mother.

'Legally Blonde 3' Release Date

During a virtual reunion with the original cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Jessica Cauffiel, Matthew Davis, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor, and more, they announced the release date for the third sequel.

The third film, which is yet to be titled, will hit theatres in May 2022.

Further details regarding the plot, new cast members, and more were not mentioned.

