Courteney Cox and fiance Johnny McDaid are planning their intimate winter wedding, but a recent report states that the couple's relationship is in jeopardy because of the actress's attitude; how true is this?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, Courteney Cox is obsessively planning her dream wedding, leading her to act like a "full-on bridezilla."

The "Friends" actress is reportedly making several changes from here and there despite the wedding being a few months away.

The tension and stress are taking a toll on her relationship with McDaid. An insider close to the engaged couple said the actress' "gripped with anxiety and driving everyone crazy."

In addition, Cox couldn't make up her mind over the slightest details. The source described her as a "control freak."

Now that the actress' true colors are showing, her fiancé is not having any of it, and it could stop their wedding.

The source adds, "Johnny's seeing what married life with a type-A person could look like - and it's not comforting!"

Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid Wedding Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out several pieces of information that the report missed.

The outlet pointed out that the magazine that published the story has a bad track record when it comes to writing stories about celebrity couples.

Furthermore, Cox previously spoke to Ellen DeGeneres to describe her engagement, saying McDaid isn't just her "fiancé," she considers themselves as a couple who are "engaged to be married."

"We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before." she added.

The actress also shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram last month commemorating their eighth anniversary.

"8 years later...I asked him to come up with a caption and he fell asleep. Still got it. Happy Anniversary xoxo," she wrote.

Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid's Winter Wedding

According to the Irish Examiner, the couple will tie the knot in Cox's fiancé's hometown in Ireland.

McDaid, who's a "Snow Patrol" member, lives in Co Derry. The pair are reportedly planning to marry at a local church around the area, which a party will follow in a castle.

Cox's "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston is reportedly going to be the maid of honor, and her daughter Coco will be one of the bridesmaids.

