"Rust" is still dominating the headlines a week after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the past couple of days, it seemed like everybody was blaming head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for not double-checking the prop guns containing live ammo.

But after days of laying low, she and her lawyers were pointing fingers and claimed that the real culprit of the accidental shooting on the movie set wasn't her.

In fact, she claims that the person who should be held accountable is the person who introduced the live rounds on the set.

Her lawyers said in a statement to TMZhow Gutierrez-Reed is reportedly "devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."

They went on to say that safety is her top priority in all of her movie sets.

"Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from."

Just like what the authorities said, her lawyers claim that the guns were locked up at night and even on their lunch breaks.

"Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that."

If you were an actor, would you trust that a gun this person (Hannah Gutierrez Reed) was responsible for as armsmaster was unloaded before pointing it at somebody and pulling the trigger, especially after there had been 3 prior negligent discharges on the exact same movie set? https://t.co/2KN2USbqLr pic.twitter.com/6yjBKuYP44 — Trevor Sutcliffe (@TrevorSutcliffe) October 23, 2021

'Rust' Armorer Blames Producers

In fact, the lawyers blame the producers, including Alec Baldwin, for overloading Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's work.

"Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer."

Her other job was as a key assistant for props.

The statement further claimed that Gutierrez-Reed fought for training, days to maintain the weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but was overruled by production.

"The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings."

They also acknowledged that two misfires took place, using the same weapon, just days before Halyna Hutchins' tragic death.

"The first one on this set was the prop master and the second was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks."

According to an affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the 24-year-old armorer set up the gun Alec Baldwin fired and two other firearms.

Despite claiming her innocence, an insider revealed to The Sun that Gutierrez-Reed knows she probably won't have any work in the entertainment industry ever again.

'Rust' Set Lapses

There have already been a lot of lapses on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie, but according to authorities, they haven't played their hand on whether there will be criminal charges.

A probe is still ongoing.

