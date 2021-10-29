'Game of Thrones' contentious season finale aired three years ago on HBO, and its prequel, House of the Dragon, will broadcast next year, which is great news for fans. Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in the new HBO series, made an unexpected disclosure about his struggles with the project before it aired.

It has been a while since Kit joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on their Heart FM breakfast radio program for an interview following the release of the blockbuster teaser from HBO last month.

With the series still in production, the actor stated he was expecting to be overcome with "a lot of emotion," as reported by Express UK.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

He explained, "It's my good friend Miguel [Sapochnik] who's show-running it, I've got a friend Matt in it, so I'm looking forward to it."

It's going to be difficult for Kit since he has a strong emotional attachment to the work, the plot, and the universe. Kit Harrington's Jon Snow was revealed to the public as the illegitimate son of Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean).

Throughout his childhood at Winterfell, he was mocked and avoided since he was an unmarried kid.

In the end, fans saw Jon go from a nobody to a hero as he led the battle to kill the Night King and was recognized for his courage.

The Night King was killed by Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) half-sister, although in the end, Jon did not return to the throne, which was a contentious climax to the series.

The events of Game of Thrones will take place 300 years in the past in House of the Dragon.

The forthcoming series, which stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Paddy Considine, will go into the Targaryens' first days.

The interesting Targaryen Civil War will be revealed in George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, which will be continued in House of the Dragon.

Kit also highlighted other difficulties: "I think to see people get into outfits and costumes that resemble what we wore for all those years.

In a report by ScreenRant, acting in Game of Thrones, shared Kit Harington, is like being a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

When he's not playing the bumbling son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark who goes on to join the Night Watch and is subsequently elected King of the North in the series, Kit Harington can be found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman.

HBO's adaptation of George R.R. Martin's bestselling fantasy novels, which aired its last episode in 2019, consistently rates among the greatest series of all time, despite its controversional ending.

Harington's depiction of Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, for which he was nominated for two Primetime Emmys, contributed to the show's success.

As a result of the series' demise, Harington has been searching for a new part that will define his career. He may have found it in Chloé Zhao's MCU debut on November 5.

While the majority of Eternals is devoted to the titular superhero group, Harrington's Dane Whitman is a human working at the Natural History Museum in London who develops feelings for an Eternal called Sersi (Gemma Chan). Richard Madden, who previously starred with Kit Harington on Game of Thrones, plays an Eternal named Ikaris, who Sersi lusts over.

