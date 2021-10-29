Zayn Malik is known to have struggled with personal demons for years that have led to his alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid, the mom of his now ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

It is known that the former One Direction star struggled with substance abuse and a whole lot of drinking even during his time in the limelight.

A source told Radar, "Zayn has had personal demons for some time. Substance abuse - specifically marijuana and cocaine - and booze."

Aside from the drugs and alcohol, the "Pillow Talk" hitmaker also suffered from anxiety and didn't cope with the fame.

And with all of these mixed, the source said it is "a recipe for disaster."

"From a very early age, he was the rogue and reengage of One Direction. The partying, mixed with the taste of celebrity, was a horrible combination."

"He is known to have acted out, constantly - and is erratic."

The source added, "He would get so nervous before any significant commitment.

"He would smoke himself into oblivion. At one instance, in 2017, he had to be propped up at an event he was so wasted."

But despite his inner battles, Zayn Malik was heavily supported psychologically and emotionally by Gigi Hadid and her family over the years.

In fact, one of the people who was always there for the singer was Yolanda.

"Yolanda and the family have been very supportive of Zayn and those "demons."

The source further said that the Hadids really hoped that when they welcomed their daughter Khai into the world, he would settle down, but he didn't, "or perhaps, couldn't."

Before Gigi, there was Little Mix star Perrie Edwards whom Zayn was once engaged to, and it was reported that he cheated on her.

"Gigi knew that and knew he was a serial cheater, but together thought they could tame him."

Yolanda Hadid Makes Shocking Claims About Zayn Malik

Reality star Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn Malik of assault.

According to the RHOBH star, the "Mind of Mine" hitmaker struck her during a family dispute the week before.

She also claims about seriously thought of filing a police report against Zayn Malik.

TMZ reported, "We don't have the details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault, but we're told Yolanda stands by her account. She claims Zayn' struck' her."

Following the news, Zayn released a statement but didn't mention Yolanda's allegations.

Hours after the claims, People magazine reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had broken up, but they co-parented their daughter.

