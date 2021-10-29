Jesy Nelson has spoken out once again on the drama surrounding her and her former bandmates, Little Mix.

Tension rose between the two parties when she released her first solo song, "Boyz."

After the 30-year-old singer was accused of blackfishing in her new music video, the former bandmates immediately made a couple of digs about each other.

But despite them going on their separate ways amid all the drama, Nelson revealed their relationship is over, but she will always love them.

Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show," Nelson said that she and Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock are not on speaking terms anymore, but "there is no bad blood from my side."

"I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best," the British singer-rapper said.

She went on to say, "I loved my time with them, and we've got the most incredible memories together but It's just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows."

Nelson confessed that Little Mix is still "the sickest girl band in the world despite the drama."

Jesy Nelson Wants to End The 'Feud'

After "Boyz" came out, the remaining band members were accused of unfollowing their ex-member on Instagram, but it was suggested that it was, in fact Nelson that blocked them first.

Pinnock messaged a fan in a leaked DM that made its rounds online and dubbed Nelson a "horrible person."

However, an insider revealed to The Mirror that Jesy Nelson wants to end their overblown feud already.

"The last thing she wanted was to be embroiled in a Little Mix vs Jesy feud."

They went on to say, "The girls have been through a lot together and she truly believes everyone can co-exist in the industry without the war of words."

"The fans deserve better. It's all getting a bit much."

Jesy Nelson New Album

Jesy Nelson was also asked when her debut album will come out since she has now gone solo.

According to her, she is said to be hoping for a release next year.

"I'm still in the writing process and I don't want to rush things."

However, there are also claims that the album is delayed because of the controversy surrounding her first single.

But her team has debunked the rumors, saying, "To claim that an album would be released after one single release is literally laughable and obviously was never part of the plan."

"Jesy is still in the studio recording new music and a second single is in the works. Anybody working in the music industry knows that an album would never follow one single release."

