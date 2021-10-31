Prince Harry will lose another royal position as one royal family member has been tapped to replace him.

The royal constitution currently allows four royal family members to be "Counsellors of State" who can cover Queen Elizabeth if she cannot perform her duties. Initially, Prince Harry appeared on the list not until he stepped down as a working royal member after Megxit.

Since the Duke of Sussex is also no longer in the UK to fix the constitutional headache, Princess Beatrice could replace him soon.

The professor of government at King's College London, Vernon Bogdanor, said that the list excludes Prince Harry who is not in the UK.

"The next in line and over the required age of 21 would be Princess Beatrice. However, most of the functions of the Head of State can be devolved. It is not, for example, constitutionally necessary for the Queen to attend the State Opening of Parliament," he explained, as quoted by Express UK.

Princess Beatrice currently stands tenth in the British line of succession. Currently, he is the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Afiniti.



The current counselors are Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry as they are the only heirs who are over the age of 18. Since the Duke of York is currently embroiled in a sexual abuse allegation, it is highly likely that he would also lose the position soon.

Royal insiders revealed that palace aids started eyeing for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to get more royal titles and positions soon.

Prince Harry Previously Lost More Titles

In February 2021, Queen Elizabeth II - through Buckingham Palace - released a statement confirming the current status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the monarchy.

Her Majesty announced that the Sussexes would no longer return as working members of The Royal Family. As a result, all honorary military appointments and royal patronages they once held were returned to the Queen. From there, she would redistribute them again to the working members of The Royal Family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the statement concluded.

The first event that made Prince Harry realize he had been stripped of his royal titles was in June during Princess Diana's exhibition.

In an exclusive report of Sunday Times, the display panel on the Princess of Wales' exhibits showed the words "Lent by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex.

However, a spokesman for the Royal Collection Trust revealed that the Duke of Sussex's HRH title would be dropped. The new line will go "loaned by HRH the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex," per Mirror UK.

