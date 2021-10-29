The Royalist Party had a chance to choose a king from Queen Elizabeth II's heirs, but Prince Charles was not their first choice.

In the 1990s, the Estonia savored their independence after suffering from them military occupation of the Soviet Union for 50 years.

When the event happened, one of the Queen Elizabeth II's heirs was offered to become king of the republic - and it was not Prince Charles.

Prince Charles Snub: Why He Was Not Chosen To Be King

When the Baltic country needed a ruler after gaining independence from the Soviet Union, Her Majesty's son, Prince Edward, became the top choice to become the King of Estonia.

The Earl of Wessex, who currently stands 14th in the British line of succession, was offered with the position by the Royalist Party. At that time, pro-monarchists sent him a letter (via Sunday Telegraph), explaining why they wanted him to rule the place.

"Your background as an actor and television producer would be ideal to create the majesty a new king would require to combine ancient culture with modern political reality," the statement said.

However, the Buckingham Palace saw the proposal as "a charming idea but a rather unlikely one."

Per Berkshire Live, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained how the offer was not something he took overly seriously. Thus, he ended up rejecting the offer.

Obviously, the Royalist Party did not consider the Prince of Wales as he is the immediate heir to the British throne. The Act of Settlement was also established to secure the heirs and make sure they meet all the conditions.

It was not until 2013 when the Succession to the Crown Act amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement, ending the previous rule that a younger son can displace an elder daughter in the line of succession.

As of the writing, the line of succession starts with Prince Charles as the first reserve, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Louis, Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice.

The central members of the royal family are all expected to step up while Queen Elizabeth II takes all her time to rest ahead her Platinum Jubilee celebration. Her Majesty already missed her Northern Ireland trip and the COP26, and she is expected to miss more engagements in the next few months.

