Mila Kunis broke her silence on Ashton Kutcher's alarming hospitalization when the actor was tapped to play Steve Jobs' role.

It has been years since Kutcher joined "Jobs," a biopic dedicated to the late Apple cofounder. The actor himself expressed his desire to be included in the movie that focused on Apple's early days.

However, what should have been a dream come true turned into a disaster as joining the film almost cost his life.

Over eight years since the film's release, Kutcher's wife Kunis revealed that the actor was hospitalized twice because of pancreatitis. The 38-year-old "Black Swan" actress even called his diet something "dumb."

During her recent interview on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," Kunis revealed to host Sean Evans that the hospitalization occurred after Kutcher tried following Jobs' diet.

"He's downplaying it. He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," she said. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis."

Ashton Kutcher Also Felt The Pain

Aside from Kunis' recent statement, the actor himself repeatedly spoke about the hardships he faced while following the tech mogul's diet.

In January 2013, he told USA Today that he did a fruitarian diet. Unfortunately, it led to severe issues.



"I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was like doubled over in pain. My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying ... considering everything," he said.

Years later, he spoke about it once again and told the "Hot Ones" episode in September 2019 that he suffered from health issues two weeks before the filming. It reportedly began with pain in his back before it started to worsen every night.

As a result, he had to take the maximum dose of Dilaudid as his pancreas lost its control.

Jobs' biographer once noted that the tech visionary's diet was usually plant-based. He would reportedly eat the same fruit or vegetables for weeks. Even after he learned about his cancer diagnosis, Jobs still followed the diet despite putting his pancreas at risk even more.

The business magnate was initially diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor in 2003. It is a type of cancer that starts in the pancreas before it multiplies and grows out of control. He died in 2011 due to the diagnosis' complications.

