Amber Heard is not having her best days, as well, as her previous perjury case has been reopened again.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water, and the Environment confirmed a new shocking development on Heard's previous case.

According to the representative, they are currently investigating again the allegations of perjury when the court proceedings happened for her 2015 illegal importation of her dogs, Pistol and Boo, into Australia.

The case was previously closed. However, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions disclosed it will consider whether the evidence given to them was enough to file a warrant.

If proven guilty, the "Aquaman" actress could face up to a 10-year prison sentence. But at that time, she already pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of fabricating a travel document to bring her dogs in the county. Her lawyer excused that she was jetlagged and worried about a hand injury her then-husband, Johnny Depp, sustained while filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

As she believed her assistants already processed the needed documents, the actress made the terrible exchange. Instead of giving her more charges, the Australian court let her go with a one-month $1,000 good behavior bond a month before filing for divorce from Depp.



However, Depp's former estate manager testified against her at that time and said Heard asked him to claim she had no idea it was illegal to bring her dogs into Australia.

"She wanted me to say essentially that it was my fault in one way or another that the paperwork wasn't completed, so that I could take the blame for her," he said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Amber Heard Hits Back After New Development Emerged

Following the release of the update, Heard's attorney published a statement and called out the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment's new investigation.

"It is truly inconceivable, and we are confident it is not true, that either the Australian Government, or the FBI, would embrace a policy of further pursuing and victimizing a person who has already been adjudicated to be the victim of domestic violence," part of the statement said.

Depp's fans even urged the authorities to do something about Heard as she was publicly seen endangering her pet.

On Twitter, a viral video emerged showing the actress holding her Yorkshire terrier dog, with its head out of the window of a speeding vehicle. Critics said she seemed to be focusing too much on recording the clip instead of holding the pet carefully.

