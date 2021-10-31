Kanye West continues to shock his fans with his recent auction sprees.

A few weeks after putting his Wyoming Ranch on the Market, West started selling his trucks and SUVs at Musser Bros. Auctions.

A news outlet confirmed that the Wyoming cars that have been open for bidding include his Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition, an XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition, 2019 F-150 Raptor, 2018 F-150 Raptor, 2017 F-250, and 2016 F-350.

It remains unknown why he began selling his cars. However, fans can assume that the "Jesus is King" hitmaker might be eyeing another property to buy.

For what it's worth, he cashed out $53.7 million in September to acquire a 4,000-square-foot beach house in Malibu, California. It is as huge as his Wyoming ranch near the Yellowstone National Park.

Kanye West Has One Reason To Sell Other Properties

His decision to sell some of his properties is not surprising to people who have read his interview with GQ last year.



In the May 2020 cover of the magazine, the rapper revealed his plans for two mysterious properties. He said one of his projects is to create something that is a size of a spaceship.

In addition, he disclosed his plans to have dome dwellings he would use to bring guests to the ranch and house performances of his Sunday Service Choir.

"We see 100,000 students singing these compositions," he said. "A circular 100,000-person amphitheater."

Apart from his businesses, he recently made noise for bringing Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber to create a Halloween special of Sunday Service. The three were dressed in all-white while the Sunday Service choir began to perform tracks from his Donda album, including "Moon" and "No Child Left Behind."

Manson has been subject to criticism after he was accused of sexual assault, abuse, and misconduct of several women. He also appeared during the rapper's "DONDA" event in Chicago.

The news came months after the rapper moved out of his Calabasas home with Kim Kardashian following their divorce. An insider already revealed to HollywoodLife that he does not plan to live there and would visit the children instead.

"He doesn't need anything there anymore. When he's been in LA, he's been staying with music producer friends," the source added.

