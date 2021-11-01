Tom Brady may call it quits with Gisele Bundchen soon.

Over a decade since the couple got married, Brady reportedly grew tired of his wife already as she wants him to retire from football already. Unfortunately, the athlete shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

In Touch said on summer that the 41-year-old model wanted to start a reality show to make her husband retire. They reportedly wanted to work with Fox Entertainment to show their lives ala-Kardashians.

However, Brady's NFL life caused them to have issues in the past years. For Bundchen, doing the show would strengthen their marriage. However, for Brady's part, he reportedly saw the reality show as something that could ruin their relationship.

Is Tom Brady Leaving NFL?

There is no way Brady would retire anytime soon, and Bundchen never asked him such things, as well.

In fact, he got his wife's full support through the years. When he won the Super Bowl, the model even shared a heartfelt message to congratulate him.

In addition, he just signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Far from what the report said, Bundchen continuously showed support to him and his profession.

After all, the model was the one who put her career on hold for more than a decade since establishing a family with him.



During Brady's SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!," he acknowledged his wife's efforts and thanked her for helping him live out his dream.

"In the end, you gotta be supported by the right people," he said. "I married the right woman."

According to Brady, Bundchen started focusing on their family instead of working. Although she has a lot of things she wants to accomplish, the model continues to serve them instead.

However, he did note that talking about retiring is a "very difficult issue" they often deal with. Still, they do not argue over it by exchanging hurtful words.

Whenever his wife asks him the topic, he reportedly hugs her and waits for her to change the topic.

Tom Brady already garnered several records in the NFL. For instance, during the NFL Week 1 in 2020, he broke two records while playing with his new team.

Buccaneers' QB officially beat Favre's record for the most games played, regular season and playoffs combined, by an NFL QB in league history. The game serves as his 327th to be exact.

Meanwhile, Favre played in 302 regular-season games and 24 postseason games for a total of 326.

