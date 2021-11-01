On "Big Brother VIP Australia," Caitlyn Jenner made a bombshell revelation regarding one of the most powerful people in the United States.

Her former friend, OJ Simpson, made a bombshell revelation to Nicole Brown right before she was tragically slain.

Nicole Brown's Murder: Was It Premeditated?

OJ Simpson allegedly informed Nicole Brown that he'd "murder her and get away with it," according to Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously known as Bruce Jenner.

Caitlyn told her housemates via Mirror UK, "I was at Nicole's residence two days before the murder."

"Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm OJ Simpson.'"

Nicole later relayed the statement to Kris, and "unfortunately, she was right."

In a scene from "Big Brother VIP Australia," Caitlyn, who was married to Nicole's best friend Kris Jenner at the time, revealed how difficult the entire thing was for their family.

"It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris' best friend, had been for a long time."

Despite being acquitted, OJ Simpson was eventually found accountable in a civil suit for the murders of Nicole and Ron, despite maintaining that he had nothing to do with it.

Speaking of the trial, Caitlyn and Kris were "watching was going on in the other room and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should've listened to Nicole.'"

"'She was right. right from the beginning. "

Nicole Brown, Murdered

Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death at her and OJ Simpson's house on June 12, 1994.

The former football star was already the prime suspect, so he boarded a late trip to Chicago that night.

When he arrived to Los Angeles the next day, he was interrogated by police and then chased down by cops after prosecutors ordered him to surrender.

While 95 million Americans watched the high-profile chase, roads in South California came to a halt.

OJ Simpson has always denied murdering the couple in 1994.

In the end, OJ had superb lawyers who helped him get acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in a trial that captivated the nation.

