Halloweekend has officially come to an end. This means that many are hanging up their witch hats and getting ready for the winter holidays. It's time to bust out our favorite Christmas albums (I'm looking at you, Josh Grobran) put up your holiday decorations, and start preparing to celebrate whatever winter holiday you so chose.

Unless, that is, you are one of the five people that refuses to start preparing for the winter holiday season until Thanksgiving has come and gone. In a world that starts marketing December before we've officially left October, the life of a true Thanksgiving stan can be difficult. It is hard to stay to talk about your favorite holiday over the din of both sides of The Nightmare Before Christmas dichotomy.

Don't worry. We see you. We hear you. We want you to know that in a sea of holiday movies, carols, and commercialism, there is still room in the media for Thanksgiving. Here are eight TV episodes and movies that you can watch to make sure turkey day gets the recognition it deserves.

1. Gossip Girl, Season 3 Episode 11

Okay, honestly, every Thanksgiving episode of Gossip Girl is incredible. As it is Blair Waldorf's favorite holiday, the writer's on the show take care to ensure each Thanksgiving episode is the most intensely drama-filled litany of intrigue there could possibly be. BUT there is one that stands out among the rest. The Thanksgiving episode in season 3 is the most iconic Thanksgiving episode of any show ever. Even if you've never seen Gossip Girl, you've probably heard of this scene. It went viral on TikTok, featuring Jason Derulo's song Whatcha Say. When you want to get yourself in the Thanksgiving spirit, this is the PERFECT episode to watch.

2. You've Got Mail

Every season needs a rom-com, right? Is this a little bit of a cheat? Absolutely! HOWEVER, You've Got Mail spans the entire year, and there are some IMPORTANT moments that happen ON THANKSGIVING. Our two leads have a serendipitous meet up on Thanksgiving. This perfect rom-com togetherness moment is enough to bump You've Got Mail onto the Thanksgiving watch list.

3. New Girl, Season 3 Episode 10

I don't know what to tell you. Television shows tend to throw down their best Thanksgiving episodes in season three. I don't make the rules. I do, however, make this list, and New Girl, Season 3 Episode 10, definitely has a place on it. This iconic Thanksgiving episode, featuring the love and stress that comes with new relationships during the holidays and the weird adult transition into spending holidays with friends, is sure to get you laughing and craving stuffing at the same time!

4. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

This hilarious travel comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy, chronicles the journey of a man fighting, through every conceivable inconvenience, to get home to his family for Thanksgiving dinner. If you are someone that loves a travel stress comedy, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is the movie for you. It's great for the whole family. Dad's love this movie. I can't explain it. They just do.

5. Friends, Season 4 Episode 4

Friends Season 4 Episode 4 or, more specifically, The One With Chandler in a Box, is a must watch for any my-favorite-holiday-is-Thanksgiving folks out there. Not only does hilarious, Thanksgiving spirited comedy take place, but, as you may have noticed through by the titled, Chandler spends the lion share of the episode inside a box as punishment. This is an inarguablely hilarious way to get into the holiday spirit! (Very specifically, the Thanksgiving holiday).

6. Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving is a relatively new Netflix film, but it is a MUST WATCH before that fourth Thursday in November. The film follows the classic story of a low-key night turned into a major holiday bash. If you're a living and breathing part of the world today, you have, in some way, shape, or form, been part of some friendsgiving drama. This is the perfect way to click back in to that, while sometimes frustrating, mostly fun thrill of the friendsgiving experience.

7. Brooklyn-Nine-Nine, Season 1 Episode 10

Organizing an event, specifically a dinner, can be incredibly exciting while simultaneously being incredibly frustrating. In this hilarious Brooklyn-Nine-Nine, Amy fights to get all of the reluctant members of the 99 to her house for a Thanksgiving meal. As you can imagine, hilarity ensues. Brooklyn-Nine-Nine is known for its heartfelt, caring comedy. This episode is no exception. It is a must watch at this time of year.

8. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Why veer from a classic? The iconic Peanuts cartoon featuring a four year old forced to throw a Thanksgiving meal for his friends hits the perfect tenor between holiday stress and grateful love. We all have friends and family members who, around the holiday season, start getting demanding in a way they don't even recognize. However, at the end of the day, we know that this always comes from a place of love. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is just one of those movies that makes you feel warm inside!

If you are someone who fights for Thanksgiving, there are plenty of shows you can watch to make sure your holiday is celebrated! Get your friends together! Everyone likes a Thanksgiving movie night, right?