Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently keeping themselves busy with several deals with Netflix, Spotify, and more, as well as partnering with big corporations. However, one report claims that their recent ventures could backfire against them; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the royal couple is taking advantage of their titles instead of doing any real work with their line of businesses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not working hard and just letting the money flow in. Their actions could potentially backfire against them.

The couple is reportedly adamant about showing the public that they're dedicated to service, but they also don't have a problem with "collecting fancy corporate titles."

They recently became impact partners at "Ethic," a financial firm that focuses on environmentally conscious investing. This marks the first time they entered the world of finance as they branch out their partnerships and deals.

Aside from the abovementioned business, Prince Harry also works as the full-time chief impact officer at "Better Up," a mental health coaching company.

In addition, both the Duke and Markle are CEOs of their Archwell Foundation, as well as being full-time parents to their children, Lilibet and Archie.

A source told the outlet, "It's a wonder they can keep up with all these jobs and parent full-time too!"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Not Working Hard Enough Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the rumors saying the publication's goal is to show the couple isn't working enough for the big money they receive.

The couple may be tied with several projects, but it's impossible for them not to be involved in one.

The outlet also noted that the Sussexes have been highly active with their project since working in the United States, as seen on photos of them circulating online.

Archwell foundation also continues to operate as well as Markle's 40x40 initiative.

Furthermore, the couple reportedly signed a million-dollar deal with the publisher Penguin Random House to release several books.

Markle has already released her first written work titled "The Bench," a book inspired by a father's relationship with his child. The Duchess reportedly wrote the piece as a Father's Day gift for her husband; they decided to publish it.

