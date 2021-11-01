Is Matthew Perry on the verge of harming himself due to his worsening mental health?

Perry's friends started to worry about the actor's well-being after he showed disturbing changes in the past weeks.

In Touch reported that the "Friends" actor currently needs his pals now "more than ever" due to his current dealings. The news outlet also mentioned the time the public spotted him on a trip to Starbucks in September. At that time, it described the actor as someone who looked "worse for wear."

He ignited more issues when he delivered a slurred speech during the "Friends" reunion last time.

One source said, "Those close to Matthew are afraid that his demons have returned."

The news outlet added that Perry clearly showed signs that he struggled with addiction for several years. Meanwhile, another source assumed he might soon commit to self-destruction.



With his split from Molly Hurwitz, the actor reportedly felt "worst" that contributed to his worrying state. As a result, everyone close to him started to check on him to make sure he would not do something "crazy" with his life.

Perry indeed looked tired during his September run to Starbucks. However, it is not enough to prove that he just dealt with a worrying mental health battle.

Meanwhile, the problem about his "slurred speech" during the "Friends" reunion was not something his fans should be worried about at all. For what it's worth, a source set the records straight and revealed to The Sun the reason behind his speech difficulty.

"Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling," an insider said.

The actor was also in pain at that time, and it greatly affected his speech that making him look like he was dealing with something serious.

Meanwhile, Perry knew for himself that his recent breakup was amicable. He even personally told people that some things just do not work out, and his previous relationship is one of them.

Instead of crying over the split, he wished his ex-fiancee the best before sharing a photo of himself smiling from ear to ear.

With that said, it is safe to declare that Matthew Perry is not planning to harm himself nor he is dying soon.

