Jo-Carroll Dennison, a former Miss America winner, has died at her home in California. She was 97.

Dennison's friend Evan Mills delivered the tragic news to CNN, saying that she passed away last month. He also added that he learned the beauty queen's death directly from her family. Her cause of death, however, was not revealed as of date.

In his message through e-mail, Mills - who also edited her memoir - said that the former Miss Texas could also serve as a "model for young women and men in a world where many are tempted to bend to social expectations rather than trusting and following their own moral compass."

After receiving the tragic news, the Miss America Organization paid tribute to the 1942 winner, sharing photos of her from the pageant.

"The Miss America Organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Miss America 1942, Jo-Carroll Dennison. We thank her for her year of service and will miss her dearly," the caption said.

The organization also promoted the book about her life before she passed.

Jo-Carroll Dennison's Legacy

The Arizona native grew up joining her parents in their traveling medicine show. During her appearances, she flaunted her skills in singing, dancing, and performing on trick horses.

She initially became a secretary before being tapped to join the Miss Tyler pageant in Texas. She originally did not want to perform in public again after her medicine show days. However, she eventually joined the pageant after hearing she would get a free swimsuit from a classy department store if she takes part.

Dennison won the pageant and went on to become the Miss East Texas and Miss Texas titles. From there, she tried competing in the Miss America contest in 1942 and wowed the crowd by winning the title.

She won the swimsuit category at that time, as well. However, she later refused to wear bathing suits during her reign as Miss America.

Before her death, she was still able to deliver a message during Miss America's 100th Anniversary Gala in 2018.

"Back in 1942, the pageant was supposed to be about looks. Yet, I never thought I had won (Miss America) because of the way I looked, but rather because of the way I felt about myself. With this in mind, I flat out refused to wear my bathing suit onstage after the pageant," she said through a pre-recorded message.

She became the oldest surviving woman to garner Miss America's title and remarkably joined the #MeToo Movement. Dennison was survived by her two children.

