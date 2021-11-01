After Queen Elizabeth II's medical emergency a few weeks back, her doctors advised her to stay at the palace and rest until she could handle more significant tasks; this led her to cancel her appearance at the COP26 summit. Her Majesty was able to attend the event virtually, but royal fans are concerned about her speech.

According to Express UK, the longest-reigning monarch delivered a speech about the delegates of the event coming together to combat climate change and tackle climate emergencies.

She also praised Prince Charles and Prince William for their works.

Royal fans immediately rushed to social media to react to the Queen's situation, saying she may look well in her appearance, but they felt that she also looked "tired."

"Just on another note, she looks well. She looks tired, I think, but we saw her driving around today," one wrote. (via the outlet mentioned above)

"The Queen looks very tired." another one wrote.

Aside from the growing concerns, other royal supporters also wished the Queen good health and wishes.

"Great speech your Majesty. Stay strong as the Lord keep you safe and bless you always!" one wrote.

Queen Elizabeth's Powerful Message For World Leaders

The monarch issued a stern warning to the world's influential leaders in her speech, saying differences should be set aside.

She insisted that world leaders should tackle climate change better for future generations to come.

The Queen hopes that COP26 will be one of the rare occasions where "everyone will have the chance to rice above the politics of the moment and achieve true statemanship."

Queen Elizabeth II Feeling Better?

According to CNN, the 95-year-old Queen was photographed driving around Windsor estate on Monday, November 1st.

Her Majesty can be seen wearing a headscarf and a pair of sunglasses inside her car, seemingly hinting that she's feeling much better.

Queen Elizabeth Forced To Give Up All-Time Favorite Hobby

A few days before she was spotted driving her vehicle around her estate, the Queen reportedly gave up one of her favorite hobbies.

In early reports, Her Majesty stopped riding her horses since early September when she was at Balmoral spending her holiday.

She's "extremely disappointed" as she cannot ride her horses anymore. The Queen has been riding horses for a long time now, and it's a part of her life, but she has to stop it because it feels uncomfortable to her.

"She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September." the insider said.

