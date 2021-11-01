Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently got engaged; although details behind their wedding are yet to be announced, they seemingly wanted to have a child first.

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Blink 182" musician left a comment on Kardashian's Instagram post hinting at the name of their future child.

It seems like Barker wants to have a son first as he wrote, "our son's name would be Elvis." (check out the photo below)

In the image, Kardashian dressed up for Halloween with her version of Alabama Worley (Patricia Arquette) from the 1993 film "True Romance."

At the time of this writing, neither Kardashian nor Barker has revealed details about having children in the future.

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shaded The Newly-Engaged Couple Over His Comment

After the couple's Halloween photos made rounds on the internet, Shanna Moakler, Barker's ex-wife, shared a cryptic quote saying, "You flexing, I am living. See the difference? You are trying to impress, I am trying to progress. The focus is different."

The story was deleted shortly after. Moakler later posted another photo that shows her parents with the caption "True Romance."

Shanna Moakler Previously Made Comments About Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship

Shanna Moakler shaded the couple after he commented on Kardashian's photo.

Per Buzz Feed, the film "True Romance" plays a big part in Barker and Moakler's previous marriage.

The ex-couple was married from 2004 to 2006. They share two children named Landon and Alabama.

A few months ago, while Kardashian and Barker were having a vacation in Cabo, the latter shared a post showing them bonding over the film shortly after Moakler took to her Instagram stories to post a screenshot of the protagonist giving the middle finger.

Moakler aired her thoughts out to Us Weekly earlier this year, saying she found it "weird" that Barker was enjoying the film with his current partner as she claims they bonded over the same movie.

"What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over," she said.

She mentioned that their youngest child was named after the woman in the film.

At the time of this writing, Barker has not responded to his wife's recent post.

