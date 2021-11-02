Prince Charles would reportedly make someone save him from the cash-for-honors scandals in order to save his future as the next reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II dealt another headache after multiple media outlets alleged that a Saudi tycoon received a royal honor after donating to Prince Charles' The Prince Foundation. After The Sunday Times and Daily Mail.

But despite the Prince of Wales' connection to the scandal, National Enquirer reported that his former aide Michael Fawcett was making things easy for him by saying his boss had nothing to do with his scheme.

One insider claimed Prince Charles surely did not even know what was happening after the scandal broke. Although the investigation only focuses on Fawcett, more sources said that the probe was just a way to get the Prince of Wales' name away from the issue.



Meanwhile, the aide was reportedly more than happy to serve and protect the future King.

Is Prince Charles Sacrificing Michael Fawcett?

One thing is for sure: Prince Charles would not let Fawcett take all the blame as he himself did not know their transactions.

Per The Times and Daily Mail, only Fawcett contacted Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz and offered him honor in exchange for a donation worth $1.7 million. In addition, the news outlet has no way to compile such information as it was not even the first one to report the news.

In addition, Fawcett himself was the only one who acknowledged Mahfouz's donation before informing him that he successfully secured citizenship and knighthood for him.

READ ALSO: 'Rust' Assistant Director Guilty? Dave Halls' Lawyer Refuses To Do THIS During Recent Interview

"I am happy to confirm to you, in confidence, that we are willing and happy to support and contribute to the application for Citizenship. I can further confirm that we are willing to make [an] application to increase His Excellency's honor from Honorary CBE [Commander of the British Empire] to that of KBE [Knight Commander of the British Empire] in accordance with Her Majesty's Honours Committee," part of Fawcett's letter said.

Meanwhile, the issue with Russian banker Dmitry Leus disclosed that Prince Charles himself looked forward to meeting him once the pandemic is over. However, when he and his foundation's ethics committee found Leus' money laundering case, the Prince refused to receive his donation.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Killed Himself: How Internet Reacts To Heartbreaking Development As More Questions Arise