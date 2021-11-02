Alec Baldwin recently spoke to the press about the tragic shooting on the set of his film "Rust."

However, many people are questioning if the impromptu roadside interview was a wise decision. What does this imply for him?

Baldwin informed the reporters in a roadside interview in Vermont last Saturday that the authorities are still looking into the matter, especially since one of the crew members, Halyna Hutchins, died.

Hutchins was referred to be "my friend" by him.

Baldwin went on to say, "We were a very, very well-oiled crewshooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Is Alec Baldwin Putting Himself In Jeopardy By Doing That Interview?

Alec Baldwin's press conference wasn't scheduled, according to criminal defense attorney Lara Yeretsian as she spoke to Fox News.

However, it's not something a lawyer would recommend to a client.

"Very raw, very honest, very emotional," she said of the press conference and Baldwin's demeanor.

However, it made the Hollywood actor appear distressed, demonstrating how deeply his life had been devastated by the death of a friend and co-worker on his very own movie set.

The lawyer described the situation as "genuine and distressing."

In the meanwhile, the legal expert portrayed Alec Baldwin's life as it appeared in the video.

Hilaria appeared "quite disturbed," she claimed.

However, the lawyer stated that nothing Baldwin said in the impromptu interview "could damage him" in a criminal case if charges were to be filed.

But, if she were his lawyer, she would advise Baldwin against speaking to the press.

"No lawyer is going to be happy with the fact that his/her client did that. But at the same time, I think at the end of it, when you look at it, you think, "No, I don't think he hurt himself from a criminal and a PR perspective."

Alec Baldwin's Interview from a Public Relations Perspective

Meanwhile, Eric Schiffer, the head of Reputation Management Consultants, predicted to Fox News that Alec Baldwin's comment about the "Rust" crew being "well-oiled" will "come back to haunt him."

He said that the team would use it against him if they had evidence to the contrary.

"If crew members walked out because of safety issues and problems, then I'm sure they're going to use it against now."

Schiffer went on to say that addressing the press was a really bad move.

"He is breaking one of the most important rules of managing a crisis, which is don't do any further damage when you are blatantly telling an untruth to the public at a time where your credibility issue."

"You're hurting yourself in unimaginable ways, especially when the public right now is wondering why an adult would think it would be okay to aim a gun at anyone."

