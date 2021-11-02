The cast of Eternals has officially been put to the ultimate test. But Carly, what is the ultimate test? I'm so glad you asked. We understand that the creation of a movie, from the first writing of the script to the time it hits theaters, is a process full of trials and tribulations. They face budgeting constraints, critics reviews, award nominations. There is, however, no challenge a film faces more arduous than this: a staring contest with Angelina Jolie.

Yes. That's right. The cast of Eternals, one by one, entered a room with two chairs and Angelina Jolie to find out who could best who in a staring contest. Angelina Jolie, of course, is also a member of the Eternals cast. She is playing the warrior Thena in the upcoming film: a character full of unparalleled strength. Jolie herself embodies this strength in her staring contest abilities. She is using these abilities to put her other cast members to the ultimate test.

In this intense Instagram video, Joelie takes care to antagonize her fellow castmates before the battle. When Brian Tyree Henry, who is playing Phastos, sits down, Jolie tauntingly asks, "You think you got this?" Not one to back down from a fight, regardless of how intimidating, Henry replies, "Oh, I know I've got this." For the thrilling fight, watch the video above.(For those that don't watch the video above, Jolie was victorious in under three seconds).

Many come in confidently and quickly fall prey to Angelina Jolie's extraordinary staring contest talent. Also, based on everyone's attitude entering the space we can infer that Jolie must be known for being excellent at staring contests? I'm not surprised, but I am impressed. At the hands of this talent, everyone crumbles. Jolie is an undefeated source of power. Is anyone surprised?



Check out Angelina Jolie's other and definitely more well known talent, acting, in Eternals. This newest edition to the MCU will premiere on November 5th. I'll be watching Eternals...and practicing my staring contest skills for when I run into Angelina Jolie.