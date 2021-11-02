Martha Stewart is dubbed the kitchen queen, but did you know that she's also the queen of clapbacks? The cookbook author recently grilled her fans after commenting on her social media post, and her responses were hilarious!

According to E! News, The TV star recently attended Wall Street Journal Magazine's Innovator Awards held at the MOMA in New York City.

The star-studded event was attended by numerous stars such as Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Ryan Reynolds and more.

The event doesn't have a Livestream and is very exclusive for attendees, so Stewart did her best to give her fans a glimpse of what's happening in the venue.

Taking to her Instagram, the "Martha Knows Best" host shared a series of photos from the event. The problem? The images were taken so far away that Stewart had to zoom in to the celebrities, making them look pixelated and low quality. (check out the photos below)

Many fans immediately flocked together in the comment section to poke fun of her photos.

"Why do these photos look like they were taken on an LG Chocolate," one fan wrote.

"Kim is gonna be asking for this post to be taken down," another fan wrote.

"say what you want about kim but no matter the phone quality she looks stunning," one commented.

To clap back and defend herself from the photos she had taken, Stewart replied to a fan who's begging her to buy the latest iPhone 13.

"I was taking these from 400ft!!!!!!!!!" Stewart wrote.

What Are Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart Doing In WSJ Innovator Awards?

The 80-year-old cooking show star attended the event as a guest, while Kardashian accepted the Brand Innovator award.

The beauty guru said in her speech that she had a wardrobe malfunction before going up the stage, but she was able to deliver her words well.

"Thank you, Wall Street Journal, for this amazing honor. I just remember 15 years ago, when I was starting my career, I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands." she said.

What Is Martha Stewart Doing Recently?

It seems like the TV star won't be retiring anytime soon despite being the age of 50 as she recently appeared on a reality cooking show titled "Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween."

Along with Snoop Dogg and Alvin Zhou, Stewart is a part of the executive judge's panel where they taste creative life-sized food creations inspired by Halloween.

Stewart's latest show is available for streaming on Peacock.

