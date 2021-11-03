Katie Holmes is said to be going through a rough patch in her life right now.

According to Star magazine, the former "Dawson's Creek" actress is having trouble getting out of bed in the morning since she has a lot on her plate.

Apart from that, Holmes has no one with whom she can communicate her problems.

The site also shared a photo of the mother of one sitting alone in a public space, without any makeup on her face.

She was likewise dressed casually, with simply baggy garments on her body.

According to a source close to Holmes, her recent appearance persuaded them that she was going through something.

Despite insisting she's OK, the source claims she has trouble getting out of bed in the morning and spends most weekends sleeping.

She's feeling this way because she "had no guy, she's going through financial troubles, and she's extremely stressed out," according to the insider.

Her friends and family are allegedly concerned about the actress's mental health and fear that she may lose it one of these days.

That's why they want to be there for Katie Holmes, but she supposedly refuses their assistance.

Indeed, the "President's Daughter" actress is said to enjoy doing things on her own, even if it makes her sadder.

The source said, "Katie says she's happy being single, but everyone knows that she goes through periods of loneliness."

"And it's obvious that she's in one right now."

Katie Holmes' 'Depression' Isn't What It Seems

After her breakup from Jamie Foxx and Emilio Vitolo, several news sites have claimed various and unsettling things about Katie Holmes.

Despite the lack of adequate proof, outlets adore producing these articles about Katie Holmes.

She doesn't appear to be depressed in the photo Star magazine released in their November 6 edition.

As a result, you should always take the outlet's story with a grain of salt.

What Is Katie Holmes Up To These Days?

The outlet's allegation appears to be inaccurate, as HOLA just revealed that Katie Holmes is directing her debut film, "Rare Objects."

On Oct. 27, she was spotted filming in a puffy green jacket and cropped jeans, complete with an orange beanie and bright pink mask.

She appeared to be all grins behind the mask, as seen by her eyes.

